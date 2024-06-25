Hontiveros urges accountability for perpetrators of false charges

“PURSUE and hold accountable” those who have perpetuated false charges.

This was the call of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday, June 24, 2024, following the dismissal of former senator Leila de Lima’s final and last case related to her allegedly involvement in the illegal drug trade.

De Lima was acquitted on Monday by a Muntinlupa City court, which granted her motion for demurrer to evidence, automatically dismissing her last remaining drug charge.

"We call upon the authorities to pursue and hold accountable those who have perpetuated these unfounded allegations," said Hontiveros in a Facebook page on Monday.

She also expressed joy over De Lima's case development.

"Noon pa man, alam kong walang sala si Sen. Leila at umaapaw ang kaligahayan sa puso ko na ngayon ay nakamit na niya ang hustisya. From ‘Free Leila Now’ to ‘Now, Leila is free,’" she said.

She said the false charges not only affect the "accused's reputation but also the integrity of our legal system."

De Lima faced various charges in 2017 after launching a Senate inquiry into Duterte's bloody anti-drug campaign. (Ardeshir Morales, HNU intern)