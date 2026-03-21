Hope in the wild: Philippine Deer spotted again after decades

THE Philippine deer, once believed to be locally extinct after decades without confirmed sightings, has been documented anew across several towns in Marinduque, marking a significant conservation milestone.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Mimaropa–Penro Marinduque reported that the species’ reappearance is the result of sustained conservation efforts carried out in partnership with local communities.

According to the Marinduque Wildlife Sanctuary Protected Area Management Office, the continued presence of the species has been confirmed through Biodiversity Monitoring System activities, camera trap installations in Barangay Malibago in Torrijos and Barangay Makulapnit in Sta. Cruz, and intensified Communication, Education, and Public Awareness campaigns.

Data collected in 2025 recorded multiple sightings within the sanctuary, with Barangay Makulapnit identified as a key habitat after at least 10 individual deer were documented. Additional indicators, including footprints found in Boac and nearby areas, suggest a wider distribution of the species across the landscape.

Despite the positive development, authorities noted ongoing threats to the deer population.

Cases of mortality linked to illegal hunting, poaching, and attacks by wild dogs have been recorded in several barangays.

On December 28, 2025, a female deer in the Balagbag Range survived a wild dog attack, prompting immediate intervention from sanctuary officials and enforcement units.

In response, the Protected Area Management Board is strengthening coordination with the Provincial Veterinary Office to address wildlife threats, while the sanctuary office continues to expand awareness campaigns to ensure compliance with Republic Act No. 9147.

Meanwhile, a proposed study by the University of the Philippines Los Baños aims to assess the population status of the species and provide scientific data to guide long-term conservation strategies.

The DENR said the renewed sightings underscore the effectiveness of collaboration among government agencies, local government units, and communities, while emphasizing the need for sustained efforts to secure the species’ long-term survival. (PR)