Hot, humid weather on Monday due to easterlies

MANILA – Many parts of the country will continue to experience hot and humid weather due to easterlies, the weather bureau said Monday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to easterlies.

A peak heat index of 45°C is forecast in Dumangas, Iloilo, and Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The following areas are also expected to experience danger-level heat indices:

Sangley Point, Cavite - 44°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo - 43°C

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental - 43°C

Iba, Zambales - 42°C

San Ildefonso, Bulacan - 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 42°C

Puerto Princesa, Palawan - 42°C

Cuyo, Palawan - 42°C

The entire archipelago will experience light to moderate east to northeast winds, with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)