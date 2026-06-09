Hotels, restos affected by building collapse to get aid

The local government unit (LGU) of Angeles City and the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Pampanga (HARP) are strengthening coordination to assist establishments affected by the building collapse in the commercial district of Barangay Balibago.

Representatives HARP)

recently met with the officials of the City Tourism Office and the City Legal Office in line with the efforts of the city government to assist businesses impacted by the tragedy.

The dialogue focused on providing guidance and support to hospitality establishments in the area, addressing concerns related to business operations, and identifying measures that may help lessen the impact of the incident.

Earlier, Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II directed the Angeles City Tourism Office, through the Angeles City Tourist Information and Visitors Engagement (ACTIVE) team, to assess the condition and welfare of business establishments operating within the affected area.