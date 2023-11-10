'Hotnews' FB page not managed by DOH; Comelec warns vs bogus advisories

THE Department of Health (DOH) advised the public on Friday, November 10, 2023, not to believe in reports that Facebook page "DOH Hotnews" is owned and administered by the agency.

In a public advisory, the DOH said the Facebook page, which uses the agency's name and logo, is not affiliated with the health department.

"The Facebook page named 'DOH Hotnews' is using the same name and logo to imitate the National Government agency," it said, adding: "The said page is fake and is not in any way or form affiliated with the DOH."

The health department stressed that the public must only rely on its official website (www.doh.gov.ph), Facebook (@DOHgovph), and X (@DOHgovph) accounts for official DOH posts and announcements.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) warned the public against the presence of bogus advisories and announcements that are being circulated online.

It said the name of its Education and Information Department (EID) is being used in the circulation of false advisories.

The Commission on Elections strongly disclaims the circulating advisories purported to be issued by the Education and Information Department (EID), said the Comelec.

"The public is hereby reminded to remain vigilant and think critically so as not to fall prey to purveyors of misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation," it added.

The poll body noted how the supposed Comelec advisories are post-dated at "November 16, 2023."

It also noted that the bogus advisories bear the old EID logo, which has been retired and is no longer in use. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)