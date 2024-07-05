House, agencies prepare for P6.352 trillion budget turnover

PREPARATIONS are in progress for the official turnover of the Fiscal Year 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP) to the House of Representatives as of Thursday, July 4, 2024.

In the turnover scheduled on July 29, 2024, the NEP shall serve as the basis for the General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

Officials from the House of Representatives, the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO), and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) convened for a preparatory meeting regarding the turnover ceremony of the Fiscal Year 2025 NEP.

House Deputy Secretary General for Inter-Parliamentary and Public Affairs Department Grace Andres presided over the meeting held at the Villar Hall.

“This is just an initial meeting. It has been agreed upon to hold the ceremonial turnover on July 29, 2024,” Andres said.

The NEP will be presented to House officials, with Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez leading the session, by DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

On Tuesday, July 2, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the proposed P6.352 trillion budget for 2025.

The priorities in the proposed 2025 national budget were food security, social protection, healthcare, housing, disaster resilience, infrastructure, digital connectivity, and energization. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern)