House approves bill seeking legalization of medical marijuana

A BILL that seeks to allow medical use of cannabis to qualified patients was passed on third and final reading at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

At least 177 lawmakers voted in favor of House Bill 10439, or the proposed “Access to Medical Cannabis Act,” while nine voted against it and nine abstained.

The bill, if enacted, will create the Medical Cannabis Office (MCO), which will be put under the Department of Health (DOH).

The MCO will oversee the distribution and use of medical cannabis, ensuring that it will only be administered for medical purposes.

The bill also mandates the MCO to ensure that medical cannabis will only be accessed through accredited hospitals, clinics, drugstores, and other medical facilities, and be only administered by accredited physicians.

The office will also serve the function of issuing licenses and authorizations for its use to qualified patients.

Medicinal cannabis, specifically Cannabidiol (CBD) oil, which is derived from the marijuana plant, is believed to have medical healing properties. It can allegedly help people suffering from neurological ailments, such as epilepsy and cerebral palsy. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)