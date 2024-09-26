House approves P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025

THE House of Representatives approved in final reading the 2025 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) that proposes the P6.352-trillion national budget for next year.

The House Bill 10800, or the 2025 GAB, garnered 285 “yes” votes and three “no” votes, all from the Makabayan bloc, during a plenary session on Wednesday evening, September 25, 2024.

The approval of the measure came a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certified the bill as urgent, allowing the chamber to approve it in the second and third reading on the same day.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez reiterated the chamber’s commitment to finance and implement its future initiatives and flagship projects.

“We remain true to our objective to pursue an agenda for prosperity, and enable every Filipino to directly experience and equitably share in the gains brought by our collective and solid efforts,” he said.

The proposed budget for 2025 is 10.1 percent more than the P5.768-trillion national budget in 2024 and is equivalent to 22 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

The budget is aimed to achieve economic and social transformation as guided by the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.

Under the approved measure, it includes P158 million for unprogrammed funds and P10.29 million in confidential and intelligence funds (CIF), in which almost half will go to the Office of the President.

The proposed CIF for 2025 is lower than the 2024’s allocation of P12 billion.

House Assistant Minority leader Arlene Brosas, who voted against the measure, said the unprogrammed funds can be considered pork barrel of the President.

“The President has the discretion where to put these unprogrammed funds, which can be manipulated to have another source for pork barrel,” she said.

House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro, for her part, said that through the CIF, “there’s a big window for the secret violation of laws and rules, secret malversation, and secret betrayal of public trust.”

The lower chamber cut down the Office of the Vice President’s budget to P733 million from the proposed P2 billion.

“Ang magiging badyet para sa OVP ay P733 milyon na halos kapareho ng badyet noong panahon ni Vice President Leni Robredo. Kasama na dito ang P30 milyon na makakatulong sa pagharap ng OVP sa epekto ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin,” Romualdez said.

The House Speaker said he turned down proposals to give the OVP zero budget, as he raised the need for it to have sufficient funds to continue serving the people.

“Kung tatanggalin natin ang pondo, wala ring pakinabang ang mga mamamayan, lalo na ang mga umaasa sa serbisyo ng opisina. Bagaman inaasahan natin ang pananagutan at pakikilahok, mahalaga rin na tiyakin na magpapatuloy ang serbisyo-publiko para sa ikabubuti ng lahat,” he added.

Vice President Sara Duterte attended only once the House appropriations panel deliberations for her office’s proposed budget but she refused to answer queries related to how the agency uses its budget.

Duterte said she is forgoing the opportunity for her to defend the OVP budget and never showed up again to any of the deliberations.

She said the budget hearings are being used to attack her.

Under the 2025 National Expenditures Program, education will get the biggest chunk of the proposed budget with P977.6 billion while public works will receive a substantial allocation of P900 billion for the development and maintenance of infrastructure that facilitates economic growth and improves connectivity.

For health, which is among the priorities of the Marcos’ administration, a P297.6 billion budget was allocated in support to the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act and ensure accessible and affordable healthcare services, strengthening the country's resilience against future health crises and improving overall well-being.

The Interior and Local Government will get P278.4 billion, while the defense sector was allotted with P256.1 billion, the social welfare with P230.1 billion and agriculture P211.3 billion.

The National Government increased its proposed budget for transportation at P180.9 billion for the development and modernization of the country's infrastructure.

Around P63.6 billion were allocated to the judiciary, while P40.6 billion to the Department of Justice.

The Senate will approve its own version of the 2025 GAB.

The disagreeing provisions of the Senate and House approved GAB will be reconciled before it will be submitted to Marcos for approval. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)