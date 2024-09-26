House approves PHP6.352-T budget for 2025 on final reading

MANILA – The House of Representatives on Wednesday night approved on the third and final reading the proposed PHP6.352-trillion national budget for 2025.

With 285 affirmative votes, 3 negative votes and zero abstention, the chamber approved House Bill 10800 or the 2025 General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

The bill was approved on second and third reading on the same day after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. certified it as urgent.

Marcos, in his letter, sent Tuesday to House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Senate President Francis Escudero, urged lawmakers to fast-track the passage of the 2025 GAB “to ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical government functions, guarantee allocation of fiscal resources for vital initiatives, and enable the government to adeptly respond to emerging challenges.”

In his speech before the adjournment of session, Romualdez highlighted the House's legislative efficiency, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding national interests.

He commended the House members for their "enthusiasm, preparedness, and thorough scrutiny" of the proposed 2025 budget, leading to its prompt approval on the third and final reading.

"With the eventual approval of the nation's 2025 budget not far behind, the national government is more than ready to finance and implement its future initiatives and flagship projects," he said.

"We remain true to our objective to pursue an Agenda for Prosperity and enable every Filipino to directly experience and equitably share the gains brought by our collective and solid efforts," he added.

The proposed budget makes up 22 percent of the country's GDP, which is a 10.1 percent increase from the PHP5.768 trillion budget for this year. (PNA)