House balances flood control probe with legislative priorities

MANILA – Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on Monday ordered House committees to confront allegations involving anomalous flood control projects with fairness and transparency, while ensuring that the legislative work continues to address the needs of the people.

“These are serious matters, and I emphasized that the integrity of the House must always be above question,” Romualdez said after meeting with the chairpersons of key committees.

He said lawmakers must show accountability as part of their service to the people.

“The House will face these matters openly and responsibly, so that truth may be established and justice may prevail,” he added.

Romualdez also reminded the panel chairs that while investigations are going on, legislative work must not be stalled.

He recalled how the 19th Congress became the country’s most productive despite political challenges, passing reforms on food security, jobs, education, healthcare, and national defense.

“Each day consumed by politics is a day lost from our duty to serve,” he said, reiterating that the 20th Congress must remain focused on priority measures aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Bagong Pilipinas agenda.

Among those who attended the meeting were committee chairpersons Mark Enverga (Agriculture and Food), Tsuyoshi Horibata (Aquaculture and Fisheries Resources), Miro Quimbo (Ways and Means), Eleanor Bulut Begtang (Agrarian Reform), Antonio Legarda Leviste (Economic Affairs), Eric Olivarez (Government Enterprises and Privatization), Ciriaco Gato (Health), Roman Romulo (Basic Education), Jude Acidre (Higher and Technical Education), and Romeo Momo (Public Works and Highways). (PNA)