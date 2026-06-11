House bares roster of private prosecutors for VP Sara impeach trial

MANILA – The House prosecution panel on Thursday announced a formidable roster of veteran litigators, former government lawyers, law firm partners, and legal academics who will serve as private prosecutors in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, significantly strengthening the team that will present the case before the Senate impeachment court.

Lead prosecutor and House Committee on Justice Chair Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro said the lawyers volunteered their services on a pro bono basis and would assist the House prosecutors in preparing witnesses, evidence, pleadings, and trial strategy.

“Today is a very important day for the country because finally, we will be introducing the first batch of the private prosecutors who will be assisting the House prosecutors. By first batch, it means that there will be subsequent batches,” Luistro said in a press conference.

The first batch brings together lawyers from three respected law firms –PECABAR Law; Kapunan and Castillo Law Offices; and SALiGAL Law– whose members have handled high-profile litigation, criminal prosecutions, corporate disputes, arbitration proceedings and complex commercial cases.

Among those joining the prosecution team is Marforth Fua, managing partner of PECABAR Law and former assistant presidential legal counsel under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.; veteran trial lawyer Lorna Kapunan, founder and senior partner of Kapunan and Castillo Law Offices and one of the country’s most recognized litigators; and Cebu-based lawyer Amando Virgil Ligutan, managing partner of SALiGAL Law and senior lecturer at the University of the Philippines College of Law.

Also joining the prosecution effort are PECABAR partners Erwin Matib and Justine Anne Lamarca and senior associate James Bryan Ibrahim; Kapunan and Castillo senior partner Sonya Margarita Benemerito Castillo, junior partner Deanne Melissa Lorenzo-Singian, co-managing partner Bettina Zamora, and lawyer Lino Chris Kapunan.

The lawyers collectively bring decades of experience in criminal litigation, anti-graft cases, white-collar crime, commercial disputes, labor law, family law, environmental law, arbitration, taxation and corporate practice.

House prosecutor and Akbayan Party-list Rep. Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno said the participation of private prosecutors follows a long-established tradition in major impeachment proceedings, recalling that he himself served as a volunteer prosecutor during the impeachment trial of former President Joseph Estrada.

Diokno said the assistance of private lawyers would be invaluable as the prosecution prepares to present documentary evidence and witnesses before the Senate.

“Hindi po madali ang trabaho ng isang prosecutor. Maraming kailangang gawin (the work of a prosecutor is not easy. There are a lot of things to do) in terms of witnesses, in terms of evidence, exhibits, making sure that all the evidence we present is admitted by the court,” Diokno said.

“It’s not exactly simple or easy. Kaya (That’s why) we really appreciate the help of our private prosecutors.”

Luistro said all members of the legal team agreed to serve without compensation because they believe in the constitutional duty to hold public officials accountable.

“What is important today is to express to the public that the private lawyers who are with us share with the House prosecutors the cause of bringing this case to the impeachment trial and until the rendition of judgment,” she said.

“They believe in the mandate of transparency and accountability. They support the mandate of the Constitution, and that is the ultimate and sole reason why they are joining the public prosecutors in this impeachment trial.”

However, she said that while the legal team has expanded, control of the case remains with the House prosecution panel.

“I want to make it clear that the lead and the one in control of the trial will still be the House prosecutors,” Luistro said.

“In other words, ang mga private prosecutors po na makakasama ng (the private prosecutors that will be with) House prosecutors will be assisting prosecutors. And pursuant to the rules, they will remain under the direct control and supervision of the House prosecutors.”

Diokno echoed the point, saying the role of private prosecutors is clearly defined under the rules governing impeachment proceedings.

“As far as the rules are concerned, klaro naman (it’s clear), any and all private prosecutors are under the control and supervision of the public prosecutors, and that will be the role that we will maintain throughout the impeachment proceedings,” he said. (PNA)