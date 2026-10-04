House brings 'LegisHear' to Negros Occidental

THE House of Representatives took its LegisHear public consultation to Negros Occidental, where lawmakers listened to concerns from residents on measures involving the sugar industry, income-tax exemptions, and other issues that could shape the legislative agenda of the 20th Congress.

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III led the fifth leg of the consultation on Friday, October 2, 2026, at the Victorias City Coliseum, following earlier sessions in Isabela, Butuan, Dumaguete and South Cotabato.

The Victorias consultation included discussions on proposed measures seeking to expand income-tax exemptions and strengthen the sugar industry, allowing residents and stakeholders to raise questions and recommendations directly with lawmakers.

Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez, who hosted the activity, particularly highlighted concerns affecting sugar farmers and the local sugar industry.

Among the measures discussed was Benitez’s proposed House Bill No. 9088, or the Tunay na Ugnayan, Buhay, at Oportunidad sa Asukal (TUBO) Act, which seeks stronger and more permanent safeguards for sugar farmers and support for the industry.

Dy said the concerns raised by farmers were among the reasons the House delegation brought the consultation to Negros Occidental.

“Nandito po kami sa Negros, sapagkat kanina pinakikinggan ko ang mga minumungkahi ng ating Assistant Majority Leader na si Cong. Javi Benitez na ang kapakanan ng ating farmers. Mabuhay po ang ating mga farmers,” Dy said.

He said Congress would look into what additional measures could be introduced to improve the welfare and protection of farmers, stressing that agricultural concerns extend beyond Negros Occidental.

“Hindi lamang po dito sa Negros kundi sa buong bansang Pilipinas, kailangan patas at makabuluhan ang pagtulong natin sa bawat magsasaka,” Dy said.

He also cited the contribution of farmers to the country’s food supply and thanked them for their work.

The consultation also touched on education, with Dy reiterating the need for adequate resources for teachers and students and safe school facilities.

He said education should remain a priority as Congress considers the proposed 2027 national budget, while lawmakers should continue listening to teachers, parents and local communities about problems affecting students.

Dy also raised the safety of children at home and in schools, saying government agencies, parents and communities should work together to protect them.

The House delegation included lawmakers from Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao, among them Senior Deputy Speaker Ferdinand L. Hernandez, Deputy Speaker Maria Rachel J. Arenas, Benitez, Cebu 6th District Rep. Daphne Lagon, Lapu-Lapu City Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan, Mandaue City Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and Cebu City 2nd District Rep. Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr.

The activity also brought national government agencies to Victorias City to provide services to residents during the two-day event.

For Benitez, bringing the consultation to Negros was intended to remove the practical barriers that often prevent farmers, workers, and other residents from participating in congressional proceedings in Manila.

He noted that attending congressional hearings could mean travel expenses and lost income for constituents outside the capital.

The House said LegisHear is intended to gather community-level concerns and recommendations that lawmakers can use in reviewing and refining measures pending before Congress. (CAV with PR)