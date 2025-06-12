House certifies Sara Duterte's impeachment compliant with Constitution

THE House of Representatives certified on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, that the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte are compliant with the 1987 Constitution, following the return of the articles of impeachment by the Senate for procedural clarification.

During a plenary session, the lower chamber adopted House Resolution No. 2346, certifying that the impeachment proceedings initiated on February 5, 2025, strictly adhered to Article XI, Section 3 of the 1987 Constitution, including the circumstances surrounding the filing of the first three impeachment complaints against the Vice President.

The resolution was authored by Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., Deputy Speaker David “Jayjay” Suarez, and Majority Leader Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who presided over the session, said the return of the articles of impeachment from the Senate was “deeply concerning,” as he maintained that it strictly followed constitutional mandates.

“I rise, not in defiance, but with resolve, guided by duty, grounded in principle. The decision of the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, to return the articles of impeachment is deeply concerning,” Romualdez said.

“In matters of truth and accountability, the House does not back down,” he added.

During the hearing on Tuesday, June 10, as the Senate convened as the impeachment court for the trial of Duterte, the senator-judges approved the return of the complaints to the House of Representatives to clarify the following:

That the House of Representatives certify there was no violation of Article XI, Section 3, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution, which provides that “No impeachment proceedings shall be initiated against the same official more than once within one year”; and include the circumstances surrounding the filing of the first three impeachment complaints; and

That the House of Representatives of the 20th Congress formally communicate to the Senate its willingness and readiness to pursue the impeachment complaint against the Vice President.

The articles of impeachment, approved by over 250 House members and submitted to the Senate in February, on the last day of session before a four-month break for the May 2025 elections, constituted the fourth impeachment complaint filed before the lower chamber within a one-year period. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)