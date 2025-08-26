House commits to transparent probe on flood control mess

MANILA – The House of Representatives is launching a full and transparent investigation into alleged corruption, waste, and substandard performance in the government’s flood control program -- declaring that no official, agency, or contractor will be spared if found accountable.

The move directly responds to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s strong directive that “even a whiff of corruption or abuse of power must not be ignored.”

Through House Resolution No. 145, three House committees --Public Accounts, Public Works and Highways, and Good Government and Public Accountability-- are now jointly investigating the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and its contractors over billions of pesos in flood control projects, some of which have been flagged as either non-existent, defective, or grossly overpriced.

Initial reports show over PHP500 billion was allocated since 2022, yet communities in Metro Manila and across the country remain submerged after every heavy rain. In Malabon and Navotas, a floodgate damaged in 2024 still remains unrepaired to this day --despite being listed as “completed.”

“Kapag buhay ng tao ang nakataya, bawal ang palusot. Bawal ang palakasan (When people’s lives are at stake, there should be no excuse, no cronyism),” Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Every peso we lose to corruption is a life left at risk when floods hit. This investigation is not about politics --it’s about justice. We owe the public clear answers,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Jay Khonghun said the investigation will follow evidence and due process, but assured the public it will not be toothless.

“Hindi ito witch hunt. Pero hindi rin ito palabas (This is no witch hunt, nor is this a stunt),” he said. “Those who were entrusted with the people’s money -- whether in government or the private sector -- must explain. And if wrongdoing is proven, they must face consequences.”

The investigation will also lay the foundation for legislative reforms to prevent future misuse of infrastructure funds.

Lawmakers are eyeing proposals that include enhanced procurement safeguards, better project tracking systems, and real-time transparency tools.

They said the investigation must restore public trust and reaffirm that in a Bagong Pilipinas, accountability is non-negotiable.

“Walang Sagrado, walang untouchable. Kapag may sablay, dapat may panagot (There will be no sacred cows, no untouchables. When there’s a failure, somebody should be liable),” Khonghun said. (PNA)