House ethics panel find complaint vs Alvarez sufficient

THE House Committee on Ethics has found the ethics complaint against former Speaker and Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez “sufficient in form and content.”

In a press conference on Monday, May 6, 2024, Ako-Bicol party-list lawmaker and committee Vice Chairman Jill Bongalon said they have sent a notice to Alvarez’s office seeking a response on the complaint filed against him by Mayor Rey Uy of Davao del Norte's Tagum City and other Tagum local officials over alleged violation to the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for public officials.

“We had initial consideration. As found by the committee, the complaint filed by Rey Uy was sufficient in form and content,” Bongalon said.

“That is why the committee decided to send a notice to the Office of Congressman Alvarez for him to answer their allegations within 10 days from receipt,” he added.

The complaint cited Alvarez’s libelous remarks against his fellow local officials; habitual absences in the House of Representatives proceedings; and seditious utterances and statements during a public rally in Davao City, which what they claimed are testaments of his of disorderly behavior and conduct unbecoming of a public official.

Alvarez was under fire after he urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to withdraw their support to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to force him to step down from post during the third prayer rally against charter change in Davao City in April.

He maintained that his statement was not seditious as he was calling for a peaceful withdrawal of support.

Alvarez also blamed several government officials for the suspension of Davao Governor Edwin Jubahib, who refused to call off the rally against charter change. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)