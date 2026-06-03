House expels Cavite Representative Kiko Barzaga

THE House of Representatives has expelled Cavite Fourth District Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga over disorderly behavior and conduct unbecoming of a House member.

With 265 yes votes, 14 no, and eight abstentions, members of the House agreed to adopt the recommendation of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges to remove Barzaga from its rolls.

The ethics complaint, which was filed against Barzaga by former House Deputy Speaker Iloilo representative Janet Garin, includes the following allegations:

* Repeatedly disrupting House proceedings and displaying discourteous behavior toward fellow lawmakers.

* Using social media posts and livestreams that the committee said undermined the dignity and credibility of the House.

* Publicly accusing fellow lawmakers and other personalities of corruption without presenting evidence.

* Posting images and content mocking House members, including comparing them to crocodiles.

* Linking fellow lawmakers to the death of a local government official who died in an accidental firearm discharge in December 2025.

Barzaga was earlier meted with two sets of 60-day suspensions without pay due to the said complaint.

“With the representative having meted, in two instances, 60-day suspensions, the committee considers that another penalty of suspension will not likely deter the improper behavior which continuously reflects negatively on the image of the House of Representatives,” 4Ps party-list Representative JC Abalos said in his sponsorship speech of the Committee Report.

The committee report found Barzaga to have violated Section 141(a) and (b), Rule 20 of the House Rules, and Section 4(A)(b) of Republic Act 6713.

“Republic Act 6713 explicitly commands all public officials to observe professionalism as a core standard of personal conduct. The actions of the respondent fell dangerously short of this standard. His conduct undermined the collective duty of this august body to legislate with dignity and decorum,” Abalos added.

In a statement, Barzaga said he did what he did for the Filipino people.

“Done what I've done for the Filipino people and I will gladly do it again. Gladly use my position to speaking out against the corruption within Congress, within the flood control,” he said.

“We're about to see more typhoons, we're about to see more problems, and our economy is bound to get even worse. So, I said my part,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)