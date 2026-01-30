House eyes to revise rules of impeachment

THE House of Representatives is eyeing to revise its Rules of Impeachment in light of the Supreme Court (SC) en banc’s decision to uphold with finality its earlier ruling declaring the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional.

In a statement, Manila Third District Representative Joel Chua, chairman of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability and a member of the House Prosecution Team on Duterte’s impeachment complaint, said he will confer with the members of the House Committee on Justice on how best to revise the Rules on Impeachment in compliance with the Supreme Court decision.

“We will receive inputs from the complainants, some of whom are now members of the House. It is also possible that the Prosecution Team composition will have some changes,” he said.

“While I do not agree with the Supreme Court decision, we will abide by it because as a lawyer, I am an officer of the court and swore to respect and uphold our system anchored on the rule of law,” he added.