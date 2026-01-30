House eyes to revise rules of impeachment

THE House of Representatives is eyeing to revise its Rules of Impeachment in light of the Supreme Court (SC) en banc’s decision to uphold with finality its earlier ruling declaring the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional.
In a statement, Manila Third District Representative Joel Chua, chairman of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability and a member of the House Prosecution Team on Duterte’s impeachment complaint, said he will confer with the members of the House Committee on Justice on how best to revise the Rules on Impeachment in compliance with the Supreme Court decision.
“We will receive inputs from the complainants, some of whom are now members of the House. It is also possible that the Prosecution Team composition will have some changes,” he said.
“While I do not agree with the Supreme Court decision, we will abide by it because as a lawyer, I am an officer of the court and swore to respect and uphold our system anchored on the rule of law,” he added.
In a decision issued on Thursday, January 29, 2025, the SC en banc junked the House of Representatives’ bid to overturn its July 25, 2025 decision, affirming that the fourth impeachment complaint transmitted to the Senate on February 5, 2025 was barred by the Constitution’s one-year prohibition on initiating impeachment proceedings against the same official.
It explained that the first three impeachment complaints against Duterte, which were filed under the first mode of impeachment, were deemed “initiated” even if they were archived and not acted upon by the House.
The articles of impeachment approved by over 250 House members and submitted to the Senate in February, on the last day of session before it went for a four-month break in relation to the May 2025 elections, was the fourth impeachment complaint filed before the lower chamber against Duterte.
House Justice Committee chairperson Gerville Luistro said the SC decision means that the first impeachment complaint against Duterte is already dead, but she maintained that the House followed the rules as provided under the Constitution and under the Rules on Impeachment of the body.
“If ever there will be a second impeachment complaint against the VP, we will have to follow the rules provided in the decision of the Supreme Court which to our interpretation, provided additional requirements,” she said.
Senate President Vicente Sotto III said with the ruling of SC, “impeachment is now an impossible dream.”
“The decision is a clear judicial legislation. The SC, as written in their decision, admitted of introducing a rule for Congress to follow in the conduct of impeachment. A clear encroachment on the power of the Legislative branch, as provided for by the Constitution,” said Sotto.
In August 2025, the Senate voted to archive the articles of impeachment filed against Duterte following the SC’s initial decision on the matter.
Sotto voted against archiving the complaints, as he moved to table or defer action on the complaints due to the pending motion for reconsideration filed by the House on the SC’s ruling.
Meanwhile, the Makabayan Bloc, which includes ACT Teachers Representative Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Women's Party Representative Sarah Jane Elago, and Kabataan Representative Renee Louise Co, said they are ready to refile the impeachment complaints against Duterte.
The coalition also earlier filed an impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. The complaint has already been referred to the House Committee on Justice.
Duterte’s impeachment revolves around six major allegations, including the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act over the alleged misuse of P612.5 million worth of confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President, as well as the Department of Education (DepEd) during her time as the secretary from 2022 to 2024, and the bribery and corruption in the DepEd. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)