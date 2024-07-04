House finalizes preparations for Sona 2024

THE House of Representatives is in the final stage of its preparations for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 22, 2024, said Secretary General Reginald Velasco.

“We are ready to adjust to accommodate our partners from the Office of the President and the Senate,” Velasco said, referring to the renovations that the House is undertaking.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Honey Rose Mercado asked the Metro Manila Development Authority to provide the specifics of its traffic rerouting plan to issue public advisories in alerting motorists and commuters to make the necessary adjustments during the Sona.

Around 22,000 policemen will be deployed in various places in Metro Manila and its surrounding areas, according to the Philippine National Police.

Officials from the Office of the President did an initial walk-through of the Sona scenario, from the President’s arrival to his delivery of the Sona and afterwards, on Monday, July 1, 2024.

The Deputy Secretary General (DSG) of the Inter-Parliamentary and Public Affairs Department Grace Andres led the activity, finalizing the new room designations for all the guests.

“We have to make changes for facilitation and easy movement of our guests specially the President, his entourage and his family members,” DSG Floro Banaybanay said. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern)