House impeaches Sara Duterte with overwhelming vote

THE House of Representatives voted on Monday, May 11, 2026, to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, making her the very first Philippine government official to be impeached twice.

A total of 255 lawmakers voted in favor of adopting House Resolution 989 together with Committee Report 261 containing the Articles of Impeachment against the Vice President.

Voting in the negative were 26 House lawmakers and nine abstained, marking one of the most consequential political confrontations in recent Philippine history.

In a radio interview, Bicol Saro party list Representative Terry Ridon, who voted in favor of Duterte’s impeachment, said the House of Representatives is ready to transmit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, which will serve as the impeachment court in the “soonest time.”

In a statement, the legal team of Duterte said they are fully prepared to defend Duterte.

“We are aware of the action taken by the plenary and with that vote to transmit the Articles of Impeachment, the burden now rests on the accusers to substantiate their claims in accordance with the Constitution, the law, and rules on evidence,” Duterte’s legal counsel said.

“While questions of constitutional significance remain pending before the Supreme Court, we are fully prepared to defend the Vice President before the Senate sitting as an Impeachment Court, where it is incumbent upon the Prosecution to discharge the burden of proof,” he added.

The complaints against Duterte, who served as the concurrent secretary of the Department of Education from 2022 until she resigned from the Cabinet in July 2024, revolved on the alleged irregularities in the use of confidential funds, abuse of authority and claims of betrayal of public trust.

It also includes the alleged threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)