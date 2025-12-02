House imposes 60-day suspension vs Barzaga

THE House of Representatives has imposed a 60-day suspension without pay and allowances against Cavite Fourth District Representative Kiko Barzaga over his “disorderly behavior.”

During the plenary session on Monday, December 1, 2025, the chamber adopted the recommendation of its ethics and privileges committee in relation to a complaint filed against Barzaga over his “incendiary” social media posts.

At least 249 House members voted in favor of Barzaga’s suspension, while five voted against it and 11 abstained.

The panel issued a stern warning against Barzaga that repetition of similar misconduct will result in a more severe disciplinary action.

House Committee on Ethics and Privileges chairperson 4Ps party list Representative JC Abalos said Barzaga’s actions reflected negatively upon the dignity, integrity, and reputation of the House of Representatives as an institution and of the members of the House individually and collectively.

Barzaga was also directed to delete within 24 hours all social media posts that are subject of the complaint against him, which include a lewd photo of a woman with her thighs wrapped around his neck.

Some of his posts also include a show off of his wealth, as well as criticisms against the administration, particularly President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

In a statement, Barzaga said he “wholeheartedly” accepted the decision of the committee.

“I maintain my stance that President Marcos must be held accountable for his crimes. Too many people have died, and too much money was plundered from the Filipino people for us to stand down now,” he said.

“Whatever punishment may fall upon me and others who stand against this President, who has lost his constitutional mandate of serving the people, is inconsequential in relation to the number of lives and futures that will be saved once President Marcos leaves the Malacañang,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)