Impeachment complaints vs Marcos 'sufficient in form'

THE House Committee on Justice on Monday, February 2, 2026, determined that two impeachment complaints filed against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. are sufficient in form.

In a committee vote held after a review of the complaints’ compliance with constitutional and procedural requirements, lawmakers ruled that both filings met the standards prescribed under the 1987 Constitution and House rules.

The first impeachment complaint, filed by Atty. Andre de Jesus, was declared sufficient in form, with 46 members voting in favor, one voting against, and one abstention.

The complaint was filed on January 19 on the grounds of the alleged “kidnapping” of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his immediate transfer to foreign forces despite fully functioning courts in the Philippines, as well as for failing to safeguard the interests of Filipinos when Marcos signed into law national budgets involving questionable appropriations.

The complaint also accused Marcos of involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

Meanwhile, the second complaint, lodged by former Bayan Muna chairperson Liza Maza along with several other complainants, received 35 yes votes, nine no votes, and one abstention.

The complaint was filed on January 26 on the grounds of betrayal of public trust stemming from the alleged misuse of public funds, particularly for flood control projects.

It accused Marcos of committing three impeachable acts, including the adoption of the Baselined-Balanced-Managed (BBM) Parametric Formula in allocating infrastructure projects that allegedly led to “ghost,” substandard, and overpriced flood mitigation projects.

A finding of sufficiency in form indicates that the impeachment complaints complied with basic legal requirements, including proper verification, endorsement, and adherence to format rules.

It does not yet mean that the allegations themselves have been judged to be valid or proven.

For the next phase of deliberations, the panel must determine whether the complaints are sufficient in substance—a more rigorous process that examines the merits of the accusations.

Once deemed sufficient in substance, the complaints may be consolidated and elevated to the House plenary for possible endorsement, a crucial step before any impeachment case can be transmitted to the Senate for trial. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)