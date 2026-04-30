House may tap private litigators if Duterte impeachment reaches Senate

MANILA – Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro on Thursday said the House of Representatives is prepared to strengthen its legal team, including the possible engagement of seasoned private litigators, if the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte reaches the Senate for trial.

In a radio interview, Luistro said a full trial setting calls for a specialized combination of legislative experience and active courtroom expertise to effectively present the case.

“So, I wish to confirm na kung matutuloy man tayo (if ever we will continue) to be one of the panel of prosecutors, I will really recommend that we engage private prosecutors to help and aid the members of the House who will be joining the panel of prosecutors,” the chair of the House Committee on Justice said.

She noted that her lawyer-colleagues in the House of Representatives, and even herself, are no longer updated about litigation, whereas the defense team they would face would likely be made up of real litigation specialists.

Luistro said this makes outside support both practical and, in her view, necessary.

She also explained the formal structure of the prosecution side, saying the rules specify 11 public prosecutors, while leaving the matter of private lawyers more open.

“About the private prosecutor, the rule is silent. So, I guess it will depend on us and on the private lawyers who are willing to help the House of Representatives in the prosecution of this impeachment case,” Luistro added.

She said the House prosecutors would be elected in plenary, much like other internal House positions.

Luistro clarified that becoming a House prosecutor is not automatic and said she has not yet fully decided whether she would want to serve in that role if the case reaches the Senate.

“Hindi automatic ‘yan (That’s not automatic). It is by way of election of the Plenary that the members become prosecutors. As to whether or not I am willing to join the prosecution panel, hindi ko pa pinag-iisipan ‘yan (I’m not yet thinking of that),” she said.

She said her immediate focus remains on wrapping up the committee’s work and defending its findings before the House plenary, where she expects a hard fight.

“Medyo mabigat pa ang paparating na trabaho (The upcoming work is tedious), which is the approval of the committee report, the articles of impeachment. At pagdating dito siyempre sa floor, sa plenary (And when it reaches the floor, the plenary), I’m anticipating a heated debate before we finally vote on whether to transmit or not these articles of impeachment,” Luistro said. (PNA)