House names 11-member prosecution panel for Duterte impeachment

THE House of Representatives elected on Tuesday, May 14, 2026, the 11-member prosecution panel for the looming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The lower chamber elected its following members as prosecutors in the trial:

* Batangas Second District Representative Gerville Luistro

* Bicol Saro party-list Representative Terry Ridon

* 1-Rider Partylist Representative Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez

* San Juan City Representative Isabel Maria Zamora

* Iloilo Third District Representative Lorenz Defensor

* Akbayan party-list Representative Chel Diokno

* Mamamayang Liberal party-list Representative Leila de Lima

* Dinagat Islands Representative Arlene Bag-ao

* Bukidnon Representative Keith Flores

* Cagayan de Oro Representative Lordan Suan

* Manila Third District Representative Joel Chua

Six of them -- Luistro, Rodriguez, Zamora, Defensor, Flores and Chua -- were also elected as members of the prosecution panel during the first impeachment attempt on Duterte in 2025.

On Monday, May 11, a total of 257 lawmakers (earlier reported as 255) voted in favor of adopting House Resolution 989 together with Committee Report 261 containing, for the second time, the Articles of Impeachment against the Vice President.

This triggers the submission of the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

The House impeaches Duterte on the basis of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the constitution, graft and corruption, malversation of public funds and other high crimes.

Among the grounds cited were the irregularities in the use of public funds by the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education (DepEd) when Duterte served as its secretary from 2022 to 2024; her kill remark against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez; the alleged bribery of DepEd officials; her unexplained wealth and the misdeclaration in her Statement of Accounts, Liabilities and Net Worth; and her alleged involvement in extrajudicial killings.

The Supreme Court (SC) declared the 2025 Articles of Impeachment against Duterte unconstitutional over violations to due process as mandated under the Bill of Rights, as well as Article XI, Section 3(5) of the Constitution, which states that “no impeachment proceedings shall be initiated against the same official more than once within a period of one year.”

The high court also cited that the House of Representatives did not observe proper procedures, violating the Vice President’s right to due process, such as bypassing the mandatory 10-day evaluation period by the Committee on Justice.

The SC said it found that the draft Articles of Impeachment and supporting evidence were allegedly not properly furnished to Duterte, and even some House members allegedly did not receive complete materials before endorsing the complaint, denying Duterte a fair opportunity to respond during crucial stages of the impeachment process.

This ruling effectively halted the Senate impeachment trial.

Meanwhile, in an interview in The Hague, Duterte said she is letting her legal team handle the impeachment complaints against her.

She said she has no feelings about the impeachment. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)