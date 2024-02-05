House on heightened alert amid ‘threats’

THE House of Representatives was placed under heightened security alert due to threats received by several members and staff last week, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said Monday, February 5, 2024.

In an interview with reporters, Velasco said they are implementing security measures similar to what is being implemented during the State of the Nation Address.

“Basta sinasabi lang na baka bombahin itong House of Representatives (It was said that the House of Representatives might be bombed). The security has been tightened. So we just want to protect the members of the House of Representatives and staff and employees of the House from any untoward incidents,” he said.

“Ni-report sa akin ng security (The security reported it to me). There were some motorcycles going around the premises. Kaya pinagbawal na naman ‘yung (Prohibited are) motorcycles being parked in front of any buildings. So we have designated a special parking area for motorcycles. And then for those deliveries, we have instructed our security that delivery men should stay at the gate. And then the goods or supplies will just be picked up by the representatives of the members or employees. Dati kasi (Before), we allowed them to come in,” he added.

Velasco refused to name those who received the threats but reports said it does not include House Speaker Martin Romualdez. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)