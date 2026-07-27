House opens session, sets legislative priorities

THE House of Representatives opened the second regular session of the 20th Congress on Monday, July 27, 2026, with a renewed commitment to pass legislation addressing the everyday concerns of Filipinos.

In his opening address ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.‘s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III outlined the chamber’s legislative priorities, including lowering rice prices, improving healthcare, promoting transparency in government spending, and strengthening cybersecurity.

“The House will continue working to advance reforms that directly address the daily challenges faced by our people. Among our priorities are the Rice Industry and Consumer Empowerment Act to bring down rice prices while strengthening support for farmers; amendments to the Universal Health Care Act to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable; the Cadena Act to ensure greater transparency in the use of public funds; and the Cybersecurity Act to protect every Filipino from threats in the digital space,” Dy said in Tagalog.

The Speaker also highlighted the House’s accomplishments during the first regular session, noting that lawmakers approved 163 measures, including 26 priority bills identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac).

These included measures to strengthen the National Nutrition Program, amend the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), expand education assistance under the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (Gastpe), revise the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, and establish the Presidential Merit Scholarship Program.

Dy stressed, however, that Congress’ responsibility does not end with passing laws.

“We know our duty does not end here. Let us make sure that these laws are translated into programs that are effectively implemented so they truly improve the lives of our countrymen,” he said.

He assured the public that the House would continue to carry out its mandate with diligence, responsiveness and accountability.

Beyond legislation, Dy called for a renewed commitment to the values that have long defined the Filipino people.

He said while sound policies are vital to national progress, the country must also preserve compassion, respect, faith, integrity and bayanihan, which have enabled Filipinos to overcome challenges through unity and mutual support.

“More importantly, for our country to really move forward, we must never lose sight of what has always been our greatest strength -- our Filipino core values. These are our true source of strength and the greatest treasure we must protect and take pride in,” he said.

“The biggest danger is when we allow our values and concern for one another to disappear, when we stop caring for our fellow Filipinos,” he added.

Dy also urged families, educators, workers, entrepreneurs, students and public servants to contribute to nation-building through integrity, responsibility and concern for others.

He said strengthening the country’s moral foundation requires a collective effort, with every Filipino playing a role in fostering a culture of accountability and public service.

“Let us never grow tired of understanding one another. Let us never grow tired of helping our fellow Filipinos. And as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in his Independence Day speech, let us never grow tired of loving and defending our motherland,” Dy said.

“We are all accountable to ourselves and to each other. These are all examples of meaningful change that begins with all of us,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)