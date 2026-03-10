House panel approves bill allowing Marcos to suspend, reduce fuel excise tax

THE House Committee on Ways and Means approved on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, a consolidated proposed measure that would allow the suspension or reduction of excise taxes on petroleum products in a bid to cushion the impact of rising global oil prices triggered by tensions in the Middle East.

The still unnumbered substitute bill grants the President authority to cut or suspend fuel excise taxes for up to six months if Dubai crude oil exceeds $80 per barrel for at least one month.

The authority, however, will only be available until December 31, 2028, according to the proposal.

As of March 9, the price of Dubai crude had already breached $100 per barrel, raising fears of higher fuel costs in the Philippines and other oil-importing countries.

At present, excise tax for diesel is at P6 per liter and P10 for gasoline.

The consolidated proposed measure includes House Bill (HB) 8292 penned by Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III and Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos. It seeks to amend Section 148 of the National Internal Revenue Code by including a provision that would allow sitting presidents to suspend the collection of the excise tax during emergencies.

Under Dy and Marcos’ proposal, suspension may be applied to specific petroleum products either as a full suspension or partial reduction of the applicable excise tax rates as warranted by prevailing conditions for a period not exceeding six months unless extended or terminated earlier by Congress.

“This measure grants the President of the Philippines the authority to suspend the imposition of, or reduce the excise taxes on petroleum products when public interest so requires,” Marcos said in the bill’s explanatory note.

“This measure comes amid renewed volatility in global oil markets due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which threaten to disrupt supply and push fuel prices higher,” he added.

Officials from the energy sector have expressed support for the proposal.

According to the Department of Energy, a two-month suspension of the fuel excise tax could reduce diesel prices, providing relief to motorists, transport operators, and businesses.

In a statement, Dy vowed to prioritize the passage of bills that can shield consumers from the ripple effects of rising fuel prices, which could drive up transportation and commodity costs.

“We recognize that this is a challenge we must face head on, which is why the House of Representatives will work with the Executive to focus on measures that will help cushion the effects of rising oil prices on the various sectors of our economy -- especially our workers, commuters, farmers, and small businesses,” Dy said.

“Hindi po kayo nag-iisa sa pagharap sa mga hamong ito. Kami po ay walang humpay na magsusulong ng mga priority bills at mga hakbang na makakatulong upang mapagaan ang epekto ng mga pandaigdigang krisis,” he added.

(You are not alone in facing these challenges. We will continue to tirelessly push for priority bills and measures that will help ease the impact of global crises.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)