House panel chair to fully support DepEd’s P1.38-T budget for 2026

MANILA – House of Representatives Committee on Higher and Technical Education Chairperson, Tingog Party-List Rep. Jude Acidre, on Friday welcomed the proposed 2026 PHP1.38 trillion allocation for the education sector, describing the panel’s level of support as a reflection of the government's firm commitment to placing education at the center of the national development agenda.

“Through EDCOM II – under the leadership of Executive Director Karol Mark Yee and with the collective work of our commissioners – we have consistently underscored the urgency of addressing learning recovery, improving sector governance, upgrading facilities, and strengthening support for teachers and school leaders,” said Acidre, also a co-chair of the 2nd Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II).

The size of the proposed budget, equivalent to about 4.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), signals that these priorities are being met with the resources they require, he said.

The panel chair recognized the important role of the Department of Education (DepEd), led by Secretary Sonny Angara, which he said, carries the largest share of this allocation to sustain crucial programs, such as Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL), classroom construction and rehabilitation, school-based feeding, teacher hiring, and the continuing modernization of basic education, all aligned with the recommendations of EDCOM II and with the long-term direction set by Congress.

“A budget of this scale calls for careful stewardship. Our shared responsibility is to ensure that these resources are used efficiently, that coordination among agencies remains strong, and that every investment contributes to real improvements in learning outcomes,” Acidre explained, adding that its effective implementation is crucial in translating this historic allocation into lasting progress for the students and schools.

For higher education and technical-vocational training, this allocation proposal, according to him, likewise strengthens the momentum behind the committee’s core Higher Education Legislative Agenda: from modernizing the governance of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and expanding student access and retention, to advancing digital transformation, institutionalizing micro-credentials and lifelong learning pathways, strengthening the quality assurance and qualifications framework, and deepening higher education-industry partnerships.

These reforms, he said, form the backbone of a more responsive and future-ready higher education system.

“This PHP1.38 trillion budget is more than a figure in the General Appropriations Bill. It is a statement of national resolve. It affirms our shared belief that education is the strongest foundation for inclusive growth and the most important investment we can make in our people,” he said. (PNA)