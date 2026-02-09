House panel dismisses impeachment raps vs Marcos

THE House Committee on Justice has formally dismissed two impeachment complaints filed against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., following the approval of the committee’s report, which found that the cases were insufficient in substance.

On Monday, February 9, 2026, the justice committee approved its report recommending the dismissal of the cases by a 39-4 vote, with no abstentions, concluding that the complaints lacked the factual and legal grounding required to proceed.

The two complaints, filed in January, accused the President of a range of alleged offenses, including betrayal of public trust, corruption, constitutional violations, and policy misconduct tied to infrastructure funding schemes.

One complaint was filed on January 19 by Attorney Ande de Jesus on the grounds of the alleged “kidnapping” of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his immediate transfer to foreign forces despite fully functioning courts in the Philippines, as well as for failing to safeguard the interests of Filipinos when Marcos signed into law national budgets involving questionable appropriations.

The complaints also accused Marcos of involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

The second complaint, filed on January 26, was based on allegations of betrayal of public trust stemming from the misuse of public funds, particularly for the implementation of flood control projects.

It accused Marcos of committing three impeachable acts, including the adoption of the Baselined-Balanced-Managed (BBM) Parametric Formula in allocating infrastructure projects that allegedly led to “ghost,” substandard, and overpriced flood mitigation projects.

House justice committee chairperson and Batangas Representative Gerville Luistro earlier said the “nexus” between the factual allegations and the impeachable grounds against the President was not established in the complaints.

She emphasized that the allegations were not based on personal knowledge or authentic records, which are required under House impeachment rules. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)