House panel finds impeachment raps vs Marcos lacking substance

THE House Committee on Justice said the two impeachment complaints filed against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are insufficient in substance.

Following a three-day extensive discussion on the matter, with a vote of 42 in favor of the motion, one against and three abstention, the panel declared the impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Andre de Jesus against the President insufficient in substance.

The impeachment complaints filed by former Bayan Muna chairperson Liza Maza, along with several other complainants, gained seven “yes” votes, 39 negative with no abstention, declaring it also insufficient in substance.

Similarly, both complaints cover specific allegations of culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption and other high crimes, or treason against Marcos.

In a television interview, House justice committee chairperson and Batangas Representative Gerville Luistro noted the “nexus” between the allegations of facts and the impeachable ground.

“Hindi sapat na ang isang official ay guilty of an offense. Dapat ma-establish natin 'yung causal connection or 'yung nexus between the allegation of facts and the impeachable grounds,” Luistro said.

(It is not enough for an official to be guilty of an offense. We must establish the causal connection, or the nexus, between the alleged facts and the impeachable grounds.)

Luistro also emphasized that the allegations were not based on personal knowledge or authentic records, which are required under House impeachment rules.

“Isa sa mga naging obserbasyon ng ating mga justice members ay walang personal na participation ang ating impeachable official, in which case we cannot claim that he has personal knowledge,” she said.

(One of the observations made by our justice members is that our impeachable official had no personal participation, in which case we cannot claim that he has personal knowledge.)

“About the authentic records, some members of the justice committee commented that the attachments are merely news clippings. Dapat kasi authentic or certified 'yung mga ebidensya na gagamitin (The evidence to be used must be authentic or certified),” she added.

Luistro said the authenticity of the video of resigned Ako-Bicol party list representative Zaldy Co, which contains allegations of corruption against the President, particularly in relation to the flood control anomalies, remains questionable.

“We will remember that that video up to this date is not yet authenticated," she said.

“For that to be admissible as to substantiate the allegation, mas maganda kung dumating dito 'yung tao, panumpaan either physically mag-appear or at least ‘yung affidavit niya for the purpose of sufficiency in substance ay maisumite sa Committee on Justice to support the sufficiency in substance na requirement,” she added.

Luistro said the decision of the panel will be referred to the plenary and should be approved by at least one-third of all members of the House.

“Kung idi-disapprove ito ng at least one-third of all the members of the plenary, that will amount to reversal. Parang binaligtad ang decision ng justice committee. In which case, ibabalik ito sa justice committee and the justice committee will be constrained to come up with our articles of impeachment,” she said.

“And after that, that articles of impeachment will be submitted again to the plenary para aprubahan muli ng at least one-third ng members of the House at pagka ito ay na-achieve, itong one-third na ito, that will warrant transmittal to the Senate,” she added.

Allies of the President welcomed the committee’s determination, saying it reinforced the need to protect the impeachment process from being used for partisan ends.

They argued that the ruling allows the administration and Congress to focus on pressing legislative priorities, including economic recovery and social services.

Some lawmakers, however, said the dismissal should not be read as an endorsement of the President’s policies, stressing that oversight and criticism remain essential functions of Congress.

In response to the dismissal of the complaints on the justice committee level, Marcos urged critics to “move forward.”

“Unang-una po ay ikinatutuwa po natin na nasunod ang proseso at nagpapasalamat po tayo na nakita po ng mga mambabatas kung ano po talaga ang katotohanan. Doon po tayo lagi sa katotohanan,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a press conference.

(First of all, we are pleased that the process was followed, and we are grateful that the lawmakers were able to see what the truth really is. We always stand by the truth.)

“Nakita po natin na talaga pong walang merito ang nasabing mga complaints, maski na po ang Pangulo ay kumpiyansa na wala siyang ginawang impeachable offense. Sa ngayon po, tutok po ang Pangulo sa pag-angat ng ekonomiya ng bansa kaya't sabi po niya, ‘Let's move forward’,” she added.

(We have seen that the said complaints truly have no merit, and even the President is confident that he has committed no impeachable offense. At present, the President is focused on improving the country’s economy, which is why he says, ‘Let’s move forward.’) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)