House panel finds probable cause in Sara Duterte impeachment complaints

THE House Committee on Justice has found probable cause in the impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte, moving the process a step closer to a full-blown impeachment trial.

Members of the panel voted unanimously Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in favor of the motion to declare the existence of probable cause in the two impeachment complaints it had earlier declared sufficient in form, substance, and grounds.

The panel also approved a motion to consolidate the two impeachment complaints, one filed by Reverend Father Joel Saballa and several others, and another by Atty. Nathaniel Cabrera.

Saballa’s complaint, which was endorsed by Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima, and Cabrera’s complaint, which was endorsed by Manila 6th District Representative Bienvenido Abante Jr., both accused Duterte of betrayal of public trust, culpable violations of the Constitution, and misuse of public funds in connection with alleged irregularities involving confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education during her time as department secretary.

Also cited in the complaints were the threats Duterte made against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

With the finding of probable cause, the committee is ordered to prepare a report, along with a resolution and the articles of impeachment, and to transmit these to the complainants, respondents, and the justice committee members.

The continuation of the hearing is set on May 4, 2026.

The report will be transmitted to the plenary, where at least one-third of all House members must vote to approve the Articles of Impeachment. If approved, the case will be elevated to the Senate of the Philippines, which will convene as an impeachment court. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)