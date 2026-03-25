House panel issues subpoenas in Sara Duterte impeachment complaints

THE House Committee on Justice has issued subpoenas for the submission of several documents and the appearance of several individuals in relation to the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

During the panel’s hearing on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, subpoenas were issued for the following:

* Statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALNs) of Duterte during her tenure as mayor of Davao City from 2007 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2022, and as Vice President from 2022 to 2025, from the Office of the Ombudsman

* Records of the investigation into Duterte’s alleged threats against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, from the National Bureau of Investigation

* The taking into protective custody of Ramil Madriaga, who claimed that her 2022 campaign was funded by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and drug-linked financiers, and the submission of his affidavit dated November 29, 2025

* Atty. Michael Poa, former chief of staff of Duterte during her tenure as Education secretary from 2022 to 2023

* Atty. Cynthia Viñas-Pantonal, who notarized Madriaga’s affidavit

* Commission on Audit team leader Atty. Gloria Camora, in relation to the confidential funds of DepEd under Duterte

* A Securities and Exchange Commission representative for the financial statements of Duterte and her husband

* Duterte’s income tax returns (ITR)

Duterte refused to attend the House Committee on Justice hearing on the impeachment complaints filed against her, defending her absence as both legally permissible and a stand against what she described as politically driven proceedings. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)