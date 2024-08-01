House passes bill to cap funeral costs for poor families at P20,000

THE House of Representatives unanimously approved on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, on third and final reading House Bill (HB) No. 102, which seeks to limit funeral expenses of indigent Filipinos to P20,000.

HB 102 or the “Affordable Casket Act,” which is a brainchild of House Deputy Speaker and Cebu Fifth District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco, was approved by all 198 House members present during the plenary session.

The measure aims to mitigate the financial distress faced by poor Filipino families due to the high cost of funeral services in the country.

Frasco said he came up with the measure based on his personal experiences as the former mayor of Liloan, Cebu.

“Its passage marks a significant step towards addressing a pressing concern among grieving Filipino families, especially those living in abject poverty,” Frasco said in a statement.

“The Affordable Funeral Service Act seeks to provide affordable funeral services to indigent and extremely poor families, ensuring that they can honor their departed loved ones without facing severe financial hardship,” he added.

Under HB 102, all funeral establishments are mandated to offer their services to indigent and extremely poor families at a maximum cost of P20,000, which includes essential services such as mortuary services, provision of a casket or coffin, and other related needs.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will be responsible for monitoring and regulating funeral service prices, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will extend funeral/burial or financial assistance to qualified applicants.

Frasco said this legislation is not merely a regulation but fundamentally about social justice.

“The Affordable Funeral Service Act upholds the dignity of every Filipino, regardless of their income class, and ensures equitable access to affordable funeral services,” he said.

“The passage of this bill by the 19th Congress promises to alleviate the suffering of grieving Filipino families and ensures that the deceased are treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)