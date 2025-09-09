House probe: Ex-DPWH engineer exhibits evidence of ‘project kickbacks’

FORMER Bulacan first district assistant engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez presented during the House tri-committee inquiry on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, photos of a stack of cash set for distribution to “project proponents.”

Hernandez said he took photos of the stash of money since it was his first time to see a pile of cash on a table.

He said one photo was taken at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan First District Office, while the other one where the cash was placed on top of a billiard table was taken in their “tambayan,” which is located within the vicinity of the Bulacan First District Office.

Hernandez said the money was then distributed by his boss, dismissed DPWH Bulacan first district engineer Henry Alcantara, to several designated persons as kickbacks.

“As far as my knowledge is concerned, ibibigay po iyan sa tao, yun nga pong tinatawag na proponent na kausap niya (Alcantara),” he said.

(As far as I know, that will be given to the person -- the so-called proponent that he (Alcantara) was dealing with.)