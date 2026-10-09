House prosecution drops bribery charges vs Sara Duterte

THE House prosecution panel has filed a manifestation before the Senate impeachment court seeking to drop Article III, which contains the bribery charges against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a press conference on Friday, October 9, 2026, House prosecutor Keith Flores said they filed the manifestation last Tuesday.

“We think we have already presented enough on all the three articles and to drag it further pa na i-include na pa namin ‘yung bribery, might be stretching the patience not only of the people, but also of the senator-judges,” Flores said.

The three other articles of impeachment against Duterte include the threats she made against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta Marcos and former House speaker Martin Romualdez (Article I); the alleged misuse of confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education during her time as its secretary (Article II); and her alleged unexplained wealth and irregularities in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (Article IV).

The prosecution has already finished presenting witnesses for Articles I and II, while hearings on Article IV are still ongoing.

After the prosecution concludes its presentation of witnesses, it will be the defense’s turn. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)