House prosecution to refer bribery complaints vs Duterte to DOJ, Ombudsman

THE House prosecution panel is looking into referring bribery complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Ombudsman.

House lead prosecutor Representative Gerville Luistro made the statement during a press forum on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

“Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa dito sa bribery,” she said.

“Kung kailangan, we will be making the necessary endorsement so that the Ombudsman or the DOJ can conduct the preliminary investigation for the possible filing of the case of bribery against respondent (Duterte) and officials of DepEd [Department of Education],” Luistro added.

The House prosecution panel dropped Article III, which covers the bribery charges, last week.

House prosecutor Keith Flores expressed confidence that they had already presented enough evidence on the three other articles of impeachment against Duterte.

The three other articles of impeachment against Duterte include the threats she made against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta Marcos and former House speaker Martin Romualdez (Article I); the alleged misuse of confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education during her time as its secretary (Article II); and her alleged unexplained wealth and irregularities in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (Article IV).

The prosecution has already finished presenting witnesses for Articles I and II, while hearings concerning Article IV are still ongoing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)