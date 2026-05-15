House prosecutor: VP Sara impeachment trial ‘finally moving forward’

MANILA – A House prosecutor on Friday said the long-delayed trial of Vice President Sara Duterte now appears set to finally move forward, with the Senate scheduled to convene as an impeachment court on May 18, as announced by newly elected Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano.

Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua welcomed the development, saying it signals that the impeachment process would now proceed “forthwith,” as required under the 1987 Constitution.

“There appears to be consensus among the new Senate majority that the impeachment trial should finally proceed. That is welcome news to us in the House Prosecution Team,” Chua said.

“We simply want a fair opportunity to present the Articles of Impeachment, prosecute the case, and allow the evidence to be appreciated by the Impeachment Court.”

The House of Representatives recently transmitted the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate after an overwhelming 257 lawmakers voted to impeach Duterte for the second time.

The charges include the alleged misuse of PHP612.5 million in confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery, and threats against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“With the Senate expected to convene as an Impeachment Court on May 18, we are preparing accordingly and are ready to fulfill our constitutional duty as prosecutors,” Chua said.

He said the Senate trial would allow both the prosecution and Duterte’s camp to present their evidence and arguments before the senator-judges.

“We believe the senator-judges likewise want the opportunity to hear the side of the twice-impeached Vice President Duterte and to examine the evidence that the House Prosecution Team will present before the Impeachment Court,” he said.

He also said recent developments before the Supreme Court do not indicate any imminent intervention that would halt the proceedings.

“We also note that the Supreme Court has not been inclined to issue TROs (temporary restraining orders) in recent related matters. That gives us confidence that the constitutional process is being allowed to move forward,” Chua said.

He noted that the House prosecution panel is now preparing motions, witnesses, documentary evidence, and counter-arguments ahead of the Senate trial.

“We shall proceed one day at a time, one step at a time,” Chua said, adding that the prosecution team will also work with private prosecutors and experts in constitutional law, auditing, financial forensics, corporate law, and finance. (PNA)