House prosecutors to appear before Gatchalian in impeachment trial

MANILA – If separate notices are issued by competing Senate leadership claims, the House prosecution panel will appear before acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, Batangas Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro said Friday.

Luistro said this is because the House prosecution team cannot take a position separate from the House of Representatives, which, she pointed out, had already recognized the new Senate leadership when the concurrent resolution to adjourn sine die was approved.

“With all due respect, we need to follow the direction of the institution, which we represent. The House of Representatives already recognized the leadership of acting SP Win Gatchalian,” she said in a radio interview.

The issue was raised amid the continuing Senate leadership dispute, with the prosecution panel facing the practical question of where to file pleadings and where to appear if two competing camps insist on exercising authority over the impeachment proceedings.

“So, to your question, just to respond, in case dalawa (there are two) notices for trial, we will be appearing before the leadership of acting SP Win Gatchalian,” Luistro said.

She explained that the House’s recognition of the new Senate leadership was not merely symbolic because the House had acted on a concurrent resolution that was likewise approved by the leadership now headed by Gatchalian.

“With all due respect to the former leadership, but the House of Representatives already recognized the new leadership. When we approved our concurrent resolution to adjourn sine die, the concurrent resolution was likewise approved by the new leadership,” she said.

Luistro noted that the 11 prosecutors are not acting in their personal capacities but as representatives of the House, making it improper for them to adopt a position contrary to the chamber’s institutional position.

Presiding officer

Meanwhile, Luistro described Gatchalian as having the discipline and diligence to study the rules and preside over the impeachment court despite not being a lawyer.

“Naniniwala ako kay (I believe in) acting SP Win Gatchalian. He has been very diligent as far as his legislative works are concerned,” she said, pointing to her own observation of how he prepares for legislative work and manages committee and plenary responsibilities.

“At nag-aaral ‘yan. Kasi nung bumibisita ako sa opisina niya, pati whiteboard niya punong-puno ng mga lecture (And he studies. When I visited his office, his whiteboard was full of lectures),” she added.

The lead prosecutor said she had also seen enough of Gatchalian’s working style to believe he can study the impeachment rules, understand the proceedings, and discharge the responsibilities of a presiding officer with seriousness.

At the same time, Luistro said the Senate had already amended a significant portion of its impeachment rules, giving the chamber flexibility to designate a presiding officer except in cases involving the impeachment of the President.

She said this gives Gatchalian two possible routes: preside over the impeachment court himself after taking the required oath, or allow the Senate to choose another presiding officer.

“So, ang maliwanag, may option si acting SP Win (So, it’s clear, he has an option). He can proceed to presiding over the impeachment court after he takes an oath. And the second option is the Senate can actually designate or elect a presiding officer to preside in the impeachment trial,” Luistro said. (PNA)