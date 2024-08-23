House quad panel cites Roque in contempt for lying

MANILA – The four House committees cited former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in contempt on Thursday for lying regarding his absence in the Aug. 16 congressional hearing.

During its second hearing, the quad committee approved the contempt citation against Roque and ordered him detained within the premises of the House of Representatives for 24 hours.

Kabayan Party-list Rep. Ron Salo said Roque had informed Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, the designated overall chair of the quad committee, in a letter dated Aug. 13 that he could not attend the Aug. 16 hearing due to a scheduled appearance at the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC).

Salo, however, presented a certification from the RTC’s Clerk of Court, Jennifer dela Cruz-Buendia, confirming that Roque had no scheduled hearings on that date.

The certification indicated that Roque’s court appearance was actually held on Aug. 15, contradicting his excuse.

Salo moved to cite Roque in contempt for disrespecting the members of the quad committee due to his dishonesty, explaining that it is "contemptible" under Section 11(E) of the House Rules of Procedure Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation.

“I therefore move, Mr. Chair, that Atty. Harry Roque be cited in contempt for disrespecting the members of this committee when he lied in order to evade attending the hearing of this committee where he was invited,” Salo said.

Roque, who is linked to the controversy surrounding Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) under investigation by the committee, claimed that his actions were an "honest mistake."

Roque explained that he assumed the hearing would be on a Thursday, as had been the case with prior sessions, and he had mistakenly associated the hearing with his scheduled court appearance on Aug. 15.

"It was an honest mistake. I have also been a member of this chamber, we don't hold hearings on Fridays. So when I saw the notice of hearing, I assumed that just like the first and second hearing where I attended that it would be on a Thursday. And that is true that I had a hearing both in the morning and in the afternoon and that is why I sent that letter,” Roque said.

“By the time I realized that it was a Friday and there was in fact a hearing, it was close already to lunch time and the hearing was (in) Pampanga. So I apologize for the honest mistake," he added.

The Aug. 16 hearing of the joint panel was held in Bacolor, Pampanga.

"I have no wish to disrespect the very same body, of which I was a part of, which I consider at some point in time as my happy place in fact --the House of Representatives," Roque added.

Antipolo City 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop, vice chair of all four committees, said Roque must face the consequences of his mistake.

“When you make a mistake, you should be ready to accept the consequences,” Acop told Roque.

Roque acknowledged the error and expressed his willingness to accept the committee’s decision.

Barbers approved Salo’s motion after hearing no objection from the committee members.

Roque recently came under scrutiny after a house in Tuba, Benguet, reportedly owned by him, was raided, resulting in the arrest of two Chinese nationals linked to an illegal POGO operation in Bamban, Tarlac.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chairman and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco earlier revealed that Roque lobbied for a raided POGO in Porac, Pampanga, in July 2023.

Tengco said Roque, along with Cassandra Li Ong, a representative of the POGO Lucky South 99, visited his office to discuss the firm’s unpaid arrears amounting to USD500,000. (PNA)