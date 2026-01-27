House refers impeachment raps vs Marcos to justice panel

THE House of Representatives formally referred on Monday, January 26, 2026, two verified impeachment complaints against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the House Committee on Justice.

The move marked the official start of impeachment proceedings and triggering the Constitution’s one-year bar on initiating new impeachment complaints against the sitting president.

During a plenary session, the complaints were included in the Order of Business and were forwarded for the evaluation of the justice panel.

The first impeachment complaint against Marcos was filed on January 19, 2026 by lawyer Andre de Jesus and endorsed by Pusong Pinoy Party-list Representative Jett Nisay.

It involves six grounds, including the “kidnapping” of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the President’s alleged accountability on the anomalous flood control projects, as well as the irregularities in the national budgets for 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, among others, and his alleged drug addiction.

On the morning of January 26, a group of activists and private individuals filed the second impeachment complaint against Marcos on the basis of betrayal of public trust stemming from the misuse of public funds, particularly for the implementation of flood control projects.

The complaint was referred by members of the Makabayan bloc, including Antonio Tinio of ACT Teachers, Sarah Elago of Gabriela, and Renee Co of Kabataan party-list.

Under House rules and constitutional provisions, the Committee on Justice will now review both complaints to determine whether they are sufficient in form and substance to proceed. During this phase, complainants and Marcos’ legal team may present affidavits, evidence, and other submissions.

The justice panel, chaired by Batangas Representative Gerville “Jinkybitrics” Luistro, will submit its recommendation to the House within 60 session days of the referral.

The plenary will then consider the committee’s report. A vote by at least one-third of all House members would be required to affirm any articles of impeachment. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)