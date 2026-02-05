House suspends Barzaga anew over defiant posts, attacks on colleagues

MANILA – The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 238-10 with nine abstentions to adopt the recommendation of the committee on ethics and privileges imposing another 60-day suspension without pay on Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga for repeated and escalating misconduct.

The panel cited findings that Barzaga committed fresh violations of House rules in defiance of a stern warning issued by the chamber.

Committee chair 4Ps Party-list Rep. JC Abalos said the panel found substantial evidence that Barzaga violated Section 141, Rule 20 of the Rules of the House by continuing to post malicious and defamatory content on social media from Dec. 1, 2025 to Jan. 30, 2026.

The new suspension stemmed from a privileged speech and complaint filed by Manila Rep. Rolando Valeriano, who alleged that Barzaga openly defied House authority by repeating and intensifying, the same disorderly conduct for which he had already been sanctioned.

Valeriano cited Barzaga’s social media posts accusing fellow lawmakers of receiving bribes from tycoon Enrique Razon in exchange for political support, allegations the committee found to be “reckless, defamatory and unsupported.”

The complaint also pointed to posts vilifying the late Antipolo City Rep. Romeo Acop.

Abalos said the committee considered the attacks on a deceased colleague especially reprehensible and incompatible with the dignity and restraint expected of a member of Congress.

“This constitutes a deliberate and reasoned defiance of the authority of the House and its disciplinary process,” Abalos said in sponsoring the report.

Barzaga was earlier suspended for 60 days after the House adopted Committee Report No. 28 on Dec. 1, 2025, which found him liable for disorderly behavior, including posting incendiary content and retaining publicly viewable inappropriate and indecent material in violation of Section 141A, Rule 20 of the House Rules and Republic Act No. 6713.

That report carried a clear warning that any repetition of similar misconduct would merit more severe sanctions.

Despite the warning, the committee found that Barzaga continued and escalated the same conduct during the suspension period, using social media accounts identifying him as a sitting congressman.

The House plenary directed the committee to assess Barzaga’s conduct during the suspension, after which the panel treated the new acts as a continuation of prior misconduct, not a separate case.

Abalos said Barzaga ignored formal notices to appear before the committee and publicly declared that he would not attend the ethics hearing, leading the panel to declare him in default.

“The Committee will not tolerate conduct that brings itself and the entire House into disgrace and contempt,” Abalos said.

The new suspension carries a stern warning that any further repetition of similar misconduct could warrant harsher sanctions, including expulsion from office, under House rules. (PNA)