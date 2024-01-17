How to prevent illnesses this season

Find out trusted germ protection devices and other science-proven must-knows to get away from the flu and other viruses this season:

Update your vaccines

If you haven’t yet, update your vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends an annual shot for everyone aged six months and older. It lowers your chance of getting the flu, and having complications from the flu.

Most Philippine hospitals and clinics offer the anti-flu vaccine, but if you prefer not to risk exposure in the waiting room, home vaccination is approved by the DOH in the Philippines. You can also get it with your Coivd-19 booster, but make sure to consult your doctor first.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, laptops, cellphones, light switches, and countertops.

"UV-C sterilization has gained recognition as a powerful tool in surface disinfection. It not only offers a quick and chemical-free approach but is also effective in eliminating deadly and superbugs, providing an added layer of protection."

But take note not all UV devices are the same! According to experts at UV Care, when choosing a UV sterilizer, choose only genuine UV-C devices as these are the ones most effective for germ protection while UV-A is most effective for skin aging, and UV-B for burning.

Handy and lightweight, this sterilizer uses UV-C germicidal technology, which means it can kill up to 99.99 percent of surface pathogens. Useful for a quick swipe over mobile phones, tablets, laptops, remotes, keys, and the like to avoid transferring bacteria from one surface to the other -- especially useful for kid's toys and devices.

Wear a mask outdoors

Honestly, this should be number one. We all know its benefits already. It protects our sensitivities from viruses, smog, vog, pollution, and the like. People who are not ill and choose to wear a mask can get the best protection by wearing one every time they are in public and at home when around others, according to the CDC.

Keep indoor air clean

Combat the flu with modern solutions -- keep your indoor air clean with an air purifier at home.

Air purifiers usually come with a lot of skepticism because of the complex technology behind how they operate. Although 100 percent proven by experts, some models in the market can be a total bust since not all air purifiers are the same; so make sure to get a FDA-approved air purifier only from trusted brands.

Given the multitude of brands available, it is essential to choose a device that has garnered trust and proven effectiveness. This ensures that the product not only works but also delivers immediate and tangible benefits.

Adding an air purifier can eliminate episodes of asthma and allergic rhinitis as it gets rid of these triggers in the air. Some models have been tested to instantly kill Sars-CoV-2 and viruses and eliminate 99.9 percent of airborne pathogens, odors and molds at home, in the office. There are portable UV air purifiers in the market today.

Innovations in germ-protection technology emphasize studying the product and making sure the air purifier comes with Highest Medical Grade HEPA filters combined with Activated Carbon filters and UV-C for disinfection providing the total air care protection.

Sterilize home surfaces

According to the International WELL Building Institute, keeping surfaces germ-free is crucial. Surfaces can be made antimicrobial with UV-C light. For high-touch spots like countertops and handles, they should either be made germ-resistant or regularly cleaned with a UV-C device, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

Room sterilizers are designed to prevent the spread of the virus or "hawa-hawa," ensuring faster recovery and preventing further contamination. Using Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) light, these sterilizers target and eliminate bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens in the air and on surfaces, reaching hard-to-reach crevices and ceilings. Perfect for just about any personal and commercial space such as schools, offices, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, salons, movie theaters, hotels, and restrooms, among others.

Stay on top of your diet

Eating a diet rich in nutrients can help your body fight against illnesses. Even if you do not feel sick, it is important to stay on top of your diet and prepare whole meals for children in the family -- choose green rich in vitamins A, C, and E to boost the family’s immune system.

There is a UV Care UV-C device in almost all leading hospitals, malls, and businesses in the Philippines.

All devices are lab-tested and proven effective by multiple independent testing laboratories. UV Care is classified as Class II Medical Device by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered. UV Care is also Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accredited, a Member of the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), and is also listed with the Underwriter Laboratories (UL) and CE certified.

UV Care is the only brand that offers custom UV-C devices for special applications and purposes not covered by our consumer and industrial line. With an expert team of professional engineers and scientists, UV Care can develop custom UV-C devices for business or special needs to ensure effectiveness and results.

