HPG acting chief steps down over sexual harassment complaint

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) acting director Brigadier General Jessie Tamayao voluntarily stepped down from post following an allegation of sexual harassment by a female subordinate.

In a statement, Tamayao, whom the PNP appointed HPG Director on March 9, denied the accusations a female police non-commissioner officer hurled against him.

“I have always conducted myself with the utmost professionalism and respect for my colleagues and the public I serve. I firmly deny the allegations. I can only deduce this is a personal vendetta the reason of which I am not aware. However, I recognize the gravity of such a complaint and the importance of maintaining the public's trust in the integrity of our office,” Tamayao said.

“To ensure a completely impartial, fair, and transparent conduct of the investigation. I have decided to voluntarily step down from my position as Acting Director of the PNP Highway Patrol Group, effective immediately. My decision to resign is not an admission of guilt, but a demonstration of my commitment to due process and the institutional reputation of the Philippine National Police,” he added.

Tamayao vowed to fully cooperate with any investigation.

The alleged victim filed a complaint before the National Police Commission (Napolcom) against Tamayao for alleged violations of Republic Act (RA) 7877 (Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995) and RA 10173 (Data Privacy Act of 2012).

In a statement, Napolcom vice chairman and executive officer Rafael Calinisan said that based on the account of the victim, Tamayao invited her to engage in sexual activity while reportedly touching her buttocks.

She claimed the statements and actions of the official were accompanied by intimidation and threats, including reassignment to Mindanao if she refused his advances.

The complainant also alleged the official accessed her cellphone without consent, read her messages, and took photos of images and conversations from her gallery, Messenger, and Viber accounts.

He allegedly threatened to use these against her should she report the incident to former HPG Director Brigadier General Hansel Marantan. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)