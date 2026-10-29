HPG assures readiness for Undas exodus

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) assured the public on Thursday, October 29, 2026, of its readiness to assist travelers, with nearly 800 personnel to be deployed across the country for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

In a press conference Thursday, October 29, 2026, HPG acting director Brigadier General Joyce Patrick Sangalang said a total of 761 HPG personnel and 586 force multipliers would be deployed along major thoroughfares in the country for the Undas exodus.

“We will play a big role in the decongestion of traffic, safeguarding our highways to include our travelers and commuters for this Undas,” he said.

Sangalang said they are also assisting the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in inspecting bus and van terminals to ensure the roadworthiness of the vehicles and the fitness of the drivers to transport the public to their destinations.

PDEA spokesperson Attorney Joseph Calulot said that, as of October 28, seven public utility vehicle drivers had tested positive for illegal drugs during Undas inspections, posing a threat to public safety.

He said these drivers would be subjected to verification and suspension pending the investigation.

Sangalang said the HPG would also establish motorist assistance desks to help private vehicle owners who may encounter problems during their trips.

Recognizing that Undas is one of the times of the year when road crashes tend to increase, he urged the public, especially drivers, to check their vehicles before heading to their destinations.

He said checking the roadworthiness of vehicles is as important as ensuring the fitness of drivers to ensure the safety of their passengers and other road users. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)