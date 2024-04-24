HPG confiscates 1,707 wang-wangs, blinkers

FOLLOWING President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order against the illegal use of various vehicle accessories, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) seized more blinkers and sirens during a month-long intensified operations.

From March 25 to April 22, PNP-HPG director Brigadier General Alan Nazarro said a total of 1,707 illegal vehicle accessories, including 957 led lamps, 300 blinkers, 179 fog lights, 134 modified mufflers, 78 horns, 48 strobe lights and 11 sirens locally known as “wang-wang” were confiscated during various operations across the country.

Marcos earlier issued Administrative Order (AO) 18, prohibiting the improper and illegal use of sirens, blinkers and similar devices except for vehicles of the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippine, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles like ambulances.

He noted the proliferation of such vehicle accessories, causing traffic disruptions and unsafe road and traffic environments.

AO 18 is similar to Presidential Decree 96, which was issued by late President Ferdinand Marcos in 1973.

Under PD 96, first-time offenders will not face any penalty but they will have to pay a fine amounting to P600, while the blinker or sirens attached to their vehicles will be confiscated.

Violators will be charged with violation of PD 96 only during a second offense, which may result in their imprisonment of not more than six months. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)