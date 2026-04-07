HPG deploys troops, mobility assets to Cebu for Asean hosting

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) has deployed troops and mobility assets to boost security and traffic management during the 48th Association of the Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) Leaders’ Summit in Cebu in May.

PNP-HPG Acting Director Brigadier General Rommel Batangan said a total of 108 motorcycle riders operating 108 motorcycles, 38 drivers and 24 crew members manning 38 mobile patrol vehicles and supervised by five convoy officers will be turned over to the Presidential Security Command for deployment in Cebu.

“Ito ang magiging primary lead vehicle ng convoy ng ating mga darating na guests sa Asean. Sila ang magpoprivide ng clearing ng roads and at the same time onboard din ang security from [Police Security Protection Group],” he said.

(This will be the primary lead vehicle of the convoy for our incoming Asean guests. They will provide road clearing and, at the same time, have security from the [Police Security Protection Group] on board.)

“’Yung mga idedeploy po natin na ito ni-recall po yan mula sa iba’t ibang probinsya para po mabuo natin ang contingent,” he added.

(These personnel that we are deploying were recalled from various provinces so that we can form the contingent.)

Batangan assured, however, that HPG operations in other areas in the country will not be affected by the Asean deployment.

He underscored the importance of the mission, emphasizing that the deployment represents the country’s commitment to global cooperation, peace, and regional solidarity.

Batangan reminded personnel that they serve as the frontliners in ensuring the safe and secure movement of Asean delegates and dignitaries.

He further stressed the need for precision, discipline, and strict adherence to security protocols, highlighting that there is no room for error as the Philippines hosts a high-level international event.

At the same time, he encouraged personnel to uphold professionalism and embody Filipino hospitality in all interactions.

“Our objectives are clear: zero incidents, seamless mobility, and national pride. Your presence on the road must reflect order, safety, and excellence as you carry both the badge of the HPG and the flag of the Philippines,” said Batangan.

The HPG deployment to Cebu will last until May 9. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)