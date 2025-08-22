5 HPG personnel file raps vs police colonel over alleged bribe

FIVE personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) filed administrative complaints Friday, August 22, 2025, against a police official accused of accepting bribes from an arrested suspect.

The complaints for grave misconduct, dishonesty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer were filed before the National Police Commission (Napolcom) against Police Colonel Rommel Estolano, former chief of the HPG-Special Operations Division (SOD).

These complaints are all grounds for summary dismissal under Napolcom rules.

The respondents were Police Lieutenant Adolfo Mendoza, Police Senior Master Sergeant Aladin Orale, Police Senior Master Sergeant Ronnie Vergoles, Police Master Sergeant Krizzia Barola, and Patrolman Arnel Fontillas Jr., all members of the HPG-SOD.

On June 13, Mendoza, Orale, and Vergoles apprehended JJ Javier and his driver in Parañaque City for the blinker attached to their luxury vehicle and the absence of a rear license plate.

Javier and his companion also failed to present a valid vehicle registration.

“Umabot kami dalawa hanggang tatlong oras hindi siya sumasama. Sabi ko, 'kapag hindi ka sumama, aarestuhin kita for disobedience of person and agent in authority.' Hinahatak ko siya. Pinipigilan niya ako na dalhin ko siya sa mobile, hanggang napuwersa ko siya at naisampa sa mobile saka dinala sa opisina sa Crame,” said Orale.

(We spent two to three hours and he still refused to come with us. I told him, "If you don’t come, I will arrest you for disobedience to a person in authority and an agent of a person in authority." I was pulling him, but he resisted as I tried to bring him to the mobile [patrol car], until I finally forced him in, got him into the vehicle, and brought him to the office in Crame.)

Upon arrival at the HPG office in Camp Crame, Orale said they endorsed the matter to Estolo, who claimed he was friends with Javier, a former big-time sponsor when Estolo was assigned to the Calabarzon police.

“Pinagalitan pa nga niya ako, e, sabi niya, 'sino bang CO (commanding officer) mo?' Nung malaman niya na si JJ, sabi ko, 'ikaw sir.' 'O, bakit ka nag-operate ng hindi ko alam?’ 'Hindi, sir, nagpaalam ako sa chief mobile ko.' Sabi ko that time, 'O sige, nagpaalam ka pala.' Sabi niya, 'nasan si JJ?' (Sabi ko) 'Nandon, sir, sa investigation kinukuhanan ng affidavit. Tapos, doon na siya pumunta. Doon, kinuha niya si JJ at pinapunta niya sa loob ng opisina niya,” he added.

(He even scolded me and said, "Who’s your CO (commanding officer)?" When he found out it was JJ, I told him, "It’s you, sir." Then he said, "Why did you conduct an operation without my knowledge?" I replied, "No, sir, I informed my chief mobile." So I said at that time, "Alright then, since you did inform him." Then he asked, "Where is JJ?" I told him, "He’s there, sir, at the investigation, giving an affidavit." After that, he went there, took JJ, and brought him inside his office.)

Orale said at first, Javier refused to open his vehicle, but Estolano instructed them to break the glass window and even threatened to file an obstruction of justice case against the suspect.

Recovered from Javier’s vehicle were a Glock 19 Gen5 pistol, live ammunition, bulletproof vests, and a C4 explosive device.

Orale said instead of pursuing the case, Estolano engaged in “a series of illegal and corrupt acts” to shield Javier from prosecution while punishing those who resisted his directives.

He accused Estolano of accepting a total of P7 million bribe from Javier.

The complainants further alleged that Estolano filed retaliatory charges against them after they refused his order to drop Javier’s cases before the Office of the Ombudsman.

However, Javier was charged for illegal possession of firearms and explosives and is currently detained at the Quezon City Jail.

Senator Erwin Tulfo earlier linked Javier to land grabbing in the timberlands cultivated by local farmers in Doña Remedios Trinidad (DRT), Bulacan.

Tulfo personally led a site inspection, where he saw firsthand the illegal fences and gates that were disrupting access and livelihoods in Barangay Kalawakan, DRT.

By June 29, efforts culminated in the demolition of barriers across 246 hectares of timberland. Armed guards allegedly employed by Javier were also removed.

Javier has also been linked to “big-time” financial scams victimizing businessmen, politicians, and police generals.

“Ginagamit si First Lady (Liza Araneta-Marcos) sa kanyang pang-scam. Doon, nagsimula ang pag-scam ng P500 million sa isang pulitiko sa Cebu, kaya nagkaroon siya ng warrant of arrest sa Pasay. Pero sa dala ng kanyang dami ng kanyang pera, sa impluwensya niya, nasuhulan niya ‘yung Pasay court,” said Orale.

(He is using First Lady [Liza Araneta-Marcos] in his scams. That was where the P500 million scam against a politician in Cebu started, which led to a warrant of arrest being issued against him in Pasay. But because of his vast wealth and influence, he was able to bribe the Pasay court.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)