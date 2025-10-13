HPG seizes fuel-powered vehicles bearing green plates

TWO fuel-powered vehicles bearing green plates have been surrendered to the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) amid its intensified campaign against the use of illegal motor vehicle tags.

In a press conference Monday, October 13, 2025, PNP-HPG acting director Colonel Hansel Marantan said the owners of a Nissan Terra and a Nissan Navara, both diesel-powered, surrendered their vehicles to the HPG, claiming that the green license plates attached to them were issued by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Marantan maintained that green license plates are intended only for electric or hybrid vehicles. Among the benefits of having green plates is exemption from the number-coding scheme.

“Dapat black tapos white projection background (ang license plate ng dalawang sasakyan na ito). Nagiging green plate lang yan if it’s hybrid and electric-powered vehicle and the intention is not to be subject doon sa number coding scheme,” Marantan said.

(The license plates of these two vehicles should have a black design on a white reflective background. They only become green plates if the vehicle is hybrid or electric-powered, and the purpose is to be exempt from the number-coding scheme.)

In an interview, Oliver Cutamora, the owner of the Nissan Terra, said his green plate was duly issued by the LTO and installed by the car dealer.

He denied illegally acquiring the plate.

The vehicles are currently impounded pending investigation.

Newly installed LTO chief Assistant Secretary Marcus Lacanilao said he has already ordered an investigation into the matter.

“So malinaw talaga na merong hokus-pokus na nangyari. So kailangan natin siguraduhin saan ba nagmula ito. Yun ang importante dito. Makita natin sino ‘yung mga responsabling tao na involved sa mga bagay na ito,” he said.

(It’s clear that some hocus-pocus took place. We need to determine where this originated. That’s what’s important here. We must identify the people responsible for these actions)

Marantan said they are looking into over 100 vehicles illegally bearing green plates.

He added that they have already identified the source of fake green plates, which are being sold for around P15,000 to P30,000.

“Mga kababayan, this is the third time I am cautioning you about using green plates if your vehicle is not hybrid or electric. Ang green plate ay para sa HEV. Itong pinakita dito ay hindi siya HEV. So mangyaring bumalik na kayo sa mga plaka ninyong totoo to avoid inconvenience on the highways and on the streets,” said Marantan.

(My fellow citizens, this is the third time I’m warning you about using green plates if your vehicle is not hybrid or electric. Green plates are for HEVs. The ones shown here are not HEVs, so please return to your legitimate plates to avoid inconvenience on the highways and streets.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)