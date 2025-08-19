HPG warns public vs unscrupulous groups

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) warned the public on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, against a group of individuals posing as legitimate volunteer organizations soliciting illegal payments across the country.

In a press conference, PNP-HPG spokesperson Police Lieutenant Nadame Malang said the HPG Force Multipliers Inc. is no longer active based on the suspension order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The organization was registered on May 31, 2010, with a listed address in Calamba, Laguna, Region IV-A (Calabarzon). However, there are no records of secondary licenses, accreditations, or national operating authority issued to this group. Likewise, no such authority has been granted to any other organization using this name or any variation thereof to operate in other provinces or regions,” said Malang.

He said they received numerous reports that several members of the group, particularly in Luzon, are recruiting members and collecting fees from them, ranging from P350 to P750, under the false pretense of official membership or recognition.

Malang explained that HPG force multipliers volunteers are being tapped to provide assistance on traffic control in strategic areas.

He reminded the public that the PNP–HPG does not authorize any private group or individual to collect money for IDs, uniforms, or memberships unless such activities are officially approved and publicly announced through our verified communication channels.

“Meron pa din complaint na tinitingnan ay nangongolekta sila para din sa pangalan ng HPG at ito ay nililinaw ngayon ng ating pamunuan na wala pong ganito or walang ganyang activity na kinasasaungkutan ng HPG,” Malang said.

(There is still a complaint being looked into that they are allegedly collecting money in the name of the HPG. Our leadership is now clarifying that there is no such thing or activity involving the HPG.)

“We are taking the necessary legal actions, and appropriate criminal charges will be filed against those involved in these unscrupulous acts. The PNP–HPG remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of our organization and protecting the public from fraud,” he added.

The PNP-HPG urged the public to exercise vigilance and immediately report similar incidents to the nearest HPG office, or its official hotline 09985988171, or its verified social media accounts. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)