'Huaning' exits PAR; new LPA spotted

MANILA – Tropical Depression (TD) Huaning exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

The TD, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph, was located 880 kilometers (km) northeast of extreme Northern Luzon as of 10 a.m.

The cyclone is unlikely to directly affect the country, and unlikely to affect the sea condition of the country's coastal waters, the weather bureau said.

Huaning is forecast to make landfall over Ryukyu Islands in Japan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, PAGASA spotted a low pressure area (LPA) located 1,675 km. east of Eastern Visayas, outside PAR, as of 8 a.m.

The LPA has a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said. (PNA)