Human rights violations sought in PAOCC exec slapping incident

THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Central Luzon will launch an investigation on the slapping incident involving relieved Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) Spokesperson Winston Casio and a Filipino worker during a raid in an alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub in Bataan.

In a statement, the CHR expressed concern over the potential human rights violation committed by Casio.

Casio slapped a Filipino worker three times during a raid at Central One Bataan in Bagac, which was allegedly engaged in human trafficking, scamming, and other illegal activities on October 31, 2024.

“As a government official, Mr. Casio, along with all government personnel, are bound by the highest ethical standards of public service, as outlined in the Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees,” the CHR said.

“While reports indicate that the man involved allegedly made an offensive gesture toward the PAOCC official, the commission believes that such behavior does not justify any form of physical retaliation from a public official,” it added.

The CHR reiterated that the Civil Service Code of Ethics is unequivocal in its call for government employees to uphold respect, professionalism, and integrity in their actions, serving as both examples and protectors of the people they serve.

“Any act of aggression, regardless of circumstance, undermines the trust and erodes the essential connection between the government and the people,” The CHR said.

“The CHR calls for a full and impartial investigation into the incident to ensure accountability and to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of public officials. We urge all public servants to commit to respecting the rights and dignity of all Filipinos, regardless of the situation, in adherence to the values enshrined in our Constitution and laws,” it added.

A video footage of the incident has since gone viral.

PAOCC Chairman Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and PAOCC Director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz have immediately issued an order relieving Casio of his post, pending the investigation into the incident.

Casio earlier admitted his fault and issued an apology for what he did. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)